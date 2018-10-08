3CDC Talks OTR Development, Including What's Happening With Alabama Fishbar

Alabama Fishbar, a neighborhood anchor at the corner of Race and Liberty streets, will be the site for redevelopment in Over-the-Rhine.

The Cincinnati Center for Development Corp., or 3CDC, has plans for a mix of market rate and affordable housing. While some residents are leery of 3CDC developing at the fish bar they've patronized for decades, the work will be above the restaurant and the Alabama is staying anchored.

Construction could begin as early as next fall. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the latest redevelopment plans in Over-the-Rhine is Cincinnati Center for Development Corp. Director of Communications Joe Rudemiller.

