Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

3CDC Talks OTR Development, Including What's Happening With Alabama Fishbar

By Dan Hurley 11 minutes ago
  • alabama fish bar
    Alabama Fishbar in Over-The-Rhine.
    Albert Casare / Cincinnati Enquirer

Alabama Fishbar, a neighborhood anchor at the corner of Race and Liberty streets, will be the site for redevelopment in Over-the-Rhine.

The Cincinnati Center for Development Corp., or 3CDC, has plans for a mix of market rate and affordable housing. While some residents are leery of 3CDC developing at the fish bar they've patronized for decades, the work will be above the restaurant and the Alabama is staying anchored.

Inside Alabama Fishbar in Over-the-Rhine.
Credit Randy Tucker / Cincinnati Enquirer

Construction could begin as early as next fall. Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the latest redevelopment plans in Over-the-Rhine is Cincinnati Center for Development Corp. Director of Communications Joe Rudemiller.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 8 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
3CDC
Alabama Fish Bar
Over-the-Rhine
development
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

No Resolution In CPS/3CDC Parking Dispute

By Aug 7, 2018
Jay Hanselman / WVXU

It's still uncertain where students, staff and teachers will park when classes resume next week at Cincinnati's School for the Creative and Performing Arts. A City Council Committee met for more than an hour Tuesday but nothing was decided.

As Panhandling Donation Stations Show Weak Numbers, City Focuses On Other Efforts

By Jul 26, 2018
Courtesy / City of Cincinnati

The five yellow donation stations in Downtown Cincinnati, installed as an alternative to giving money to panhandlers, haven't seen a lot of donations since they were installed about a year ago.

The Cincinnati Center City Development Corp. (3CDC) reports between $300 to $350 has been collected from the re-purposed parking meters.