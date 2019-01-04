7 Killed In Fiery Florida Wreck, Including 5 Children Headed To Disney World

Seven people — including five children from Louisiana who were headed to Disney World — were killed in a crash involving two semi-trucks and a number of passenger vehicles in northern Florida on Thursday.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan said at a press conference that as many as eight people were injured and taken to local hospitals in what he called an "extensive" and fiery wreck.

At about 3:40 p.m. ET, a semi-truck and a car traveling north along Interstate 75 near Gainesville collided, crashed through the center guardrails and smashed into a southbound semi-truck and the passenger van carrying the children. The trucks burst into flames. Another car then slammed into the wreckage.

Officials say they don't yet know what caused the wreck and have opened an investigation.

The children ranged in age from 8-years-old to teenagers and were traveling from Avoyelles Parish in central Louisiana, Riordan said. It wasn't immediately clear if they were related, but news reports said they belonged to the same church. The drivers of the two semi-trucks, both adult males, were killed.

Video from the scene showed bodies and debris strewn across the roadway as thick smoke billowed from the burning wreck.

"We kept seeing these little explosions and fire," Nicole Towarek, who witnessed the crash, told The Associated Press. "The heat, it was insane."

Dozens of gallons of spilled diesel fuel fed a giant fire that damaged the roadway itself, according to the AP. Traffic on Friday morning was still backed up for miles, reports Grace King of member station WUFT.

Officials at Friday's news conference said repairs to I-75 would start Friday as they try to get all north and southbound lanes open.

Riordan said the state highway patrol has notified the National Transportation Safety Board of the accident, although that agency is currently being impacted by a prolonged partial government shutdown. NTSB investigators wouldn't be able start an examination of the crash until the government reopens, King reports.

