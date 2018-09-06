Active Shooter In Fifth Third Building Downtown, 4 Victims Taken To UC Medical

Cincinnati Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at the Fifth Third Bank Building on Fountain Square. WVXU's Bill Rinehart is on the scene.

Report of active shooter. 5/3rd Building on Walnut, downtown Cincinnati. Police rreports indicate multiple victims. — Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart) September 6, 2018

A police spokesman says there are three or four victims who are being treated at UC Medical. Fountain Sqaure and the surrounding area has been closed to foot traffic.

Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearm (ATF) officials arrived and are sweeping the building. FBI are also on the scene. Police say people in the area should remain on lockdown until further notice.

@CincyPD units are still actively clearing the scene in the 500 block of Walnut St. related to the active shooter investigation. People in the immediate vicinity should remain on lockdown until further notice. Continue to follow this feed for updates. pic.twitter.com/V7IwmzPE5S — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

One witness whose office overlooks Fountain Square heard a noise and thought it was construction crews until he heard the news.

WVXU spoke to Sam McDonald who was walking to his job at the Fifth Third building.

"I was walking past the Chipotle and I had my headphones in when some woman stopped me and said 'You don't want to go to the square, we just heard gun shots,' " he says. "So I took my headphones out and people were running away from the square and I peered around and about 30 seconds later I heard about five to 10 more gunshots and cops just started running toward the building."

To recap, just after 9, emergency responders went to 5/3rd Bank at 5th and Main for report of active shooter with multiple victims.

Witnesses tell me they heard 10-12 shots. One saw 2 people loaded into ambulances.

Waiting for update from @CincyPD. — Bill Rinehart (@BillGRinehart) September 6, 2018

McDonald says his co-workers were told to stay in place and that he saw two African-American men wheeled out on stretchers. He was unsure of their condition.

This story is breaking and will be updated.