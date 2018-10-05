Amid Leaks and Harassment, McConnell 'Not Intimidated' Over Kavanaugh Nomination

By 50 minutes ago
Originally published on October 4, 2018 4:44 pm

U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky have joined a growing list of lawmakers who have had their private information made public.  The information leaks come as both lawmakers report increasing bouts of threat and intimidation.

The Washington-D.C. newspaper Roll Call reports that McConnell’s home addresses in Washington and Kentucky were posted on his public Wikipedia page this week.  In an op-ed to CNN, Rand Paul’s wife Kelley wrote that someone posted the address of their Bowling Green home online, as well as the senator’s cell phone number. 

According to U.S. Capitol Police, a man was charged this week in connection with the leaks.  Roll Call identified the man as a Democratic intern. 

On the Senate floor this week, McConnell said GOP senators have recently been run out of restaurants and had their car doors blocked by protesters.

“There’s no chance in the world they’re going to scare us out of doing our duty. I don’t care how many members they chase, how many people they harass here in the halls," emphasized McConnell. "I want to make one thing perfectly clear. We will not be intimidated by these people.”

Protesters have confronted both Senators McConnell and Paul at airports recently over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.  Video footage shows both senators ignoring the protesters. 

McConnell has said that a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation will happen by the end of the week.

Copyright 2018 WKU Public Radio. To see more, visit WKU Public Radio.

Tags: 
Mitch McConnell
Rand Paul
Brett Kavanaugh

Related Content

WATCH: Senate Cloture Vote On Kavanaugh

By 14 hours ago
Liam James Doyle/NPR

The Senate is taking a procedural vote on whether or not to move Judge Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court nomination forward.

Protesters Oppose Kavanaugh Outside Hamilton County Courthouse

By Austin Fast 13 hours ago
kavanaugh protest
Austin Fast / WVXU

Republican Senate leaders are closing in on a final vote on Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh, but local opponents spent Thursday night protesting his candidacy at the Hamilton County Courthouse.

Political Stories You May Have Missed In The Cloud Of Kavanaugh Hearings

By Oct 1, 2018
brett kavanaugh
Saul Loeb / AP

The bitter fight over Judge Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the Supreme Court has overshadowed other recent political news, including President Trump's address to the United Nations, a possible second U.S.-North Korea summit and the fate of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.