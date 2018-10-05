Amid Leaks and Harassment, McConnell 'Not Intimidated' Over Kavanaugh Nomination

U.S. Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul of Kentucky have joined a growing list of lawmakers who have had their private information made public. The information leaks come as both lawmakers report increasing bouts of threat and intimidation.

The Washington-D.C. newspaper Roll Call reports that McConnell’s home addresses in Washington and Kentucky were posted on his public Wikipedia page this week. In an op-ed to CNN, Rand Paul’s wife Kelley wrote that someone posted the address of their Bowling Green home online, as well as the senator’s cell phone number.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, a man was charged this week in connection with the leaks. Roll Call identified the man as a Democratic intern.

On the Senate floor this week, McConnell said GOP senators have recently been run out of restaurants and had their car doors blocked by protesters.

“There’s no chance in the world they’re going to scare us out of doing our duty. I don’t care how many members they chase, how many people they harass here in the halls," emphasized McConnell. "I want to make one thing perfectly clear. We will not be intimidated by these people.”

Protesters have confronted both Senators McConnell and Paul at airports recently over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Video footage shows both senators ignoring the protesters.

McConnell has said that a vote on Kavanaugh’s confirmation will happen by the end of the week.

