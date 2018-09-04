Artificial Unintelligence: Computers Aren't Always Right

Ohio will soon be home to the world's largest self-driving vehicle test track. The 540-acre Smart Center facility, near Maysville, will allow smart-car technology to be tested year-round. This comes at a time when Walmart and Kroger are testing self-driving grocery delivery. Just as autonomous vehicles are gearing up, consumer groups are pushing back and calling on Congress for tougher regulations.

Software developer and journalist, Meredith Broussard, argues there are limits to what we can and should do with technology. In her book, Artificial Unintelligence, Broussard illustrates her point with a terrifying ride in a self-driving car. She makes a case against technochauvinism, the belief that technology is always the solution, and offers instead that we can make better decisions about technology when we understand its limits.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss her book Artificial Unintelligence is Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University Assistant Professor and Data Journalist Meredith Broussard.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition September 4 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.