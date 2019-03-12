Attorney General Creates New Office To Prevent Conflicts Of Interest

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is creating a new office to keep track of any potential conflicts of interest among the 400 attorneys working in the AG’s office.



The AG’s Office of Professional Integrity will keep a log of the work and external relationships of all the attorneys that work for the attorney general.

The office will review the process used in identifying, addressing, and managing conflicts of interest. Yost says, in the past, this was done for new hires but there was no uniform source for all that information.

“The people of Ohio have the first call of duty and the first call for loyalty in this office,” says Yost.

The office, which will be led by former First District Court of Appeals Judge Charles Miller, will also create a centralized database, including financial disclosures.

