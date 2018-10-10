Related Program: 
Author Sarah van Gelder Talks Cincinnati's "Revolution"

By Dan Hurley 9 minutes ago
    YES! Magazine Co-Founder Sarah van Gelder highlights the people across the country working to improve their communities.
In her book, The Revolution Where You Live: Stories from a 12,000 Mile Journey Through a New America, YES! Magazine Co-Founder and Columnist Sarah van Gelder brings to light the people and communities working to make a difference, who are putting in the time and effort to get things done.

One of the places she visited during her cross-country journey was Cincinnati, and she devotes a chapter of her book to a look at the work of the Cincinnati Union Co-op Initiative (CUCI).

Sara van Gelder was in Cincinnati last week to speak at CUCI's Inaugural Fall Forum. While she was in town she and Cincinnati Union Co-op Initiative Executive Director Kristen Barker talked with Cincinnati Edition's Dan Hurley about people across the country working to improve their communities.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 10 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

