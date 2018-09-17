Related Program: 
Bill Monroe Bluegrass Festival, King Records, & Mellencamp Tix

This week's "Music Notes" covers a number of events in honor of King Records 75th anniversary in September, tickets going on sale this week for John Mellencamps's February tour coming to the Aronoff,  and a number of local concerts including Oktoberfest Zinzinnati in downtown Cincinnati.

The 44th annual Bill Monroe Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Uncle Pen Days Festival is running 9/19-22 in Bean Blossom, Indiana, with performers like Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Bobby Osborne, Larry Sparks, and Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys.  Tom T. Hall & Miss Dixie will be inducted into the HOF this year.

9/21-23 in downtown Cincinnati on 2nd & 3rd Streets between Walnut & Elm

1. Cheryl Renee - King Records celebration - Arnold's - 9/18

2. Blue Wisp Big Band - Cafe Vivace - 9/19

3. King Records celebration - panel about Reno & Smiley - Public Library downtown - 9/19

4. Latitudes - Expressions Jazz Quartet - 9/20

5. King Records Night - Folk School Coffee Parlor - Ludlow, KY - 9/20

6. William Menefield Trio - The Greenwich - 9/21

7. John Mellencamp - Aronoff show 2/10/19 - tix go on sale 9/21.  Every tix receives a copy of Mellencamp's new album, "Other People's Stuff," released 11/16. 

8. 14th Annual Merchants & Music Festival - Ft. Thomas, KY - 9/22 - headliner 10,000 Maniacs.

9. King Records celebration - Tokyo Happy Coats presentation - Main Library downtown - 9/22

Credit ivegotfallingandlaughingon.blogspot.com

10. Bands of America Regional Championship - marching band competition - Miami University, Oxford - 9/22  

11. CinciSon Latin Jazz Band - Schwartz's Point - 9/22

12. King Swing Dance Party - Cincinnati Lindy Society - College Hill Town Hall - 9/23

MC5's coming to Bogart's 10/25/18
Credit consequenceofsound.net

