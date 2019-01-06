The Blues: 1.5.19 show

This week on The Blues, Saturday night, January 5th, at 11pm, Debbie Davies gets the show underway with "Time Work Your Magic." According to her Facebook page, she's been in the studio with James Cotton recording a tribute album to John Mayall. The rest of the first set includes music by Bobby Blue Bland, Cassie Taylor, and John Mayall.

The second set features guitarist Carolyn Wonderland, Bonnie Raitt, Amos Lee, and the Fairfield Four. Bonnie Raitt's appearing with James Taylor at US Bank Arena on February 5th, and Amos Lee's coming to Louisville's Palace Theatre on March 13th.

The show's last set begins with Roomful of Blues followed by EG Kight, The Band, and Sonny Landreth. Landreth is playing the first annual Johnny Winter's Jamaica Winterfest at the end of January.