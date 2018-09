This week on The Blues, Saturday night, September 29th, at 11pm, we'll start off with Curtis Salgado, Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble, John Scofield, and Eric Clapton's "Layla" from his "Unplugged" cd.

The second set will feature Janiva Magness, Red Garland from 1961, and Etta James. And, the show ends with Ricky Nye, Wendy DeWitt, Shemekia Copeland (from her new release, "America's Child" on Alligator Records), and the Blind Boys of Alabama.