Butler County Sailor Killed At Pearl Harbor Identified

By 1 hour ago
  • sailor willard lawson
    Navy Fireman 3rd Class Willard I. Lawson, 25, died during the attack on the USS Oklahoma.
    Courtesy of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

The remains of a Navy sailor from Butler County stationed aboard the USS Oklahoma during World War II have been identified. Fireman Third Class Willard Irvin Lawson, 25, died during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency reports.

According to the Navy, Lawson was born in Butler County and grew up in Milton, Kentucky where he joined the Navy.

Family members were notified in Nov. 2018 that his remains had been identified and received a full briefing last week. He was identified using dental and anthropological analysis, the agency says, along with mitochondrial DNA.

Lawson will be buried April 27, 2019 at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison, Indiana.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl. A rosette will be placed beside his name, indicating he's been accounted for.

Identifying The Fallen

The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits during the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, causing it to capsize and killing 429 crewman, Lawson included.

The remains of the crew were initially buried in two cemeteries. In 1947, the remains were disinterred and 35 men where identified. The rest were reinterred at the Punchbowl in Honolulu.

In 2015, the Department of Defense created the the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), tasked with recovering and identifying missing personnel. The DPAA began exhuming remains at the Punchbowl that same year.

Last week, on March 8, 2019, the DPAA announced it had identified the 200th service member killed during the attack.

Related Content

WWII Sailor To Receive Final Resting Place In Butler County

By May 25, 2018
Provided: Chantel Oliver

An Indiana man who died in World War II will be laid to rest in Butler County on Memorial Day. Thomas Murphy died in the battle for Tarawa. He was buried on the Pacific Ocean island but the grave was lost until 2015.

Untold Story Of Women Code Breakers In WWII

By Mark Heyne Nov 8, 2017
Provided

Following the December 7, 1941, Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S. military launched a secret program to recruit young, female college graduates to serve as code breakers in the war effort. In "CODE GIRLS: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II" journalist and author Liza Mundy reveals the revolutionary achievements and patriotic service of these remarkable women.

Remembering The Attack On Pearl Harbor 75 Years Later

By Mark Heyne Dec 7, 2016
National Archives and Records Administration

 

Seventy-five years ago today, Japanese forces attacked the U.S. Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii