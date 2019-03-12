Related Program: 
Can This System Help Balance Development In Cincinnati?

    Private development continues to change the face of Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine, but many worry the rise in housing costs is forcing long-time residents out of the neighborhood.
Private development can mean economic opportunity, increased tax revenues and more jobs for local communities. But in many struggling Cincinnati neighborhoods, new developments by private firms have targeted new residents who can afford to pay higher housing costs. More expensive new housing can increase pricing for the entire neighborhood, which can force current lower income residents to be pushed out of the community.

To attract more private investment, the City of Cincinnati often offers developers tax abatements and other incentives. Now a new system has been devised to help community stake holders score new development projects on their contribution to equity across class and race, the Equitable Development Rubric.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss how this new system can help balance development within the city and reduce the opportunity gap between residents are Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition Director of Development and Operations Mona Jenkins; Walnut Hills Community Council Planning and Economic Development Committee Chair Katie Dietz; and Peaslee Neighborhood Center Community Education and Volunteer Coordinator and creator of the Equitable Development Rubric, Jenn Arens.

