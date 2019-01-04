Related Program: 
Ask Me Another

Capital Schleps

By editor 1 hour ago
  • Contestants compete in the final round <em>Ask Me Another</em> at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Contestants compete in the final round Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.
    Mike Katzif / NPR

It really doesn't get any more "Ask Me Another" than this: In this final round, every clue is an anagram of a capital city.

Heard on Jay Pharoah And Adam Pally: Licensed To 'Champaign ILL'

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.