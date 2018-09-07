Related Program: 
Celebrating King Records With Stories Of The Godfather Of Soul, James Brown

Around Cincinnati celebrates the 75th Anniversary of Cincinnati's legendary record label King Records during September. This week's show is the first of two parts looking at James Brown Productions – conversations with and stories from those who worked with the Godfather of Soul during his King Records days.

Brian Powers, local music historian and King Records expert, talks with several individuals who worked with James Brown. David Matthews, who was James Brown’s music arranger for five years, also shares stories about working with Bootsy and Catfish Collins. Alan Leeds was James Browns’ publicity director first and then transitioned to tour manager. He shares great insights into what it was like working for James Brown Productions. Maestro Carmon DeLeone of the Cincinnati Ballet talks about his friendship with David Matthews and the recording sessions he sat in on. And Chuck Sullivan shares his memories of being a drummer on a King Records session for Bobby Byrd and playing with Lonnie Mack and Beau Dollar.

