Dellan Stokesbary's review

Dellan Stokesbary, an intern with Lee Hay at WVXU, shares his thoughts about Jeremy Bridgman's book, Darci the Drummer, with artwork by Gabbi Steiger.

Jeremy Bridgman has written a book for young children ages 4-9 about a 2nd grade girl who wants to be a drummer and the support she needs to accomplish her dream. This book highlights the need for parental support of their children's creative dreams.