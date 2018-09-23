Christmas Magic For Brody

The family of dying cancer patient Brody Allen say they have found a whole new family thanks to the generosity and love of the Tri-State. Sunday afternoon more than 1,000 people traveled to Colerain Township to either be in the parade or watch it.

Some parade participants showed up at Northgate Mall as early as 2:00 Sunday, two hours before the scheduled start. They were busy decorating their motorcycles and clown cars in an attempt to make Brody smile.

Parade organizers say there were only 60 entries signed up but there were many more than that. Brody was right in front.

After the 2-year old was finished being Grand Marshal he got off the truck he was riding in and watched the parade. Todd Allen, Brody's father said his son said "Wow," and clapped.

All along Springdale Road people were dressed up in Christmas clothing and carried "Team Brody" signs. Yvonne Davis knew she had to come. "Just the thought of that little one having cancer and might not even get to see Christmas. Seven years ago I had breast cancer and I just can't imagine what he's going through."

Missy Mumfrey was just down the street. She said, "You know this is awesome because it's bringing the city together all for a 2-year old. This is amazing. It's God's grace."

Seven-year old Alan Fuller made a sign for Brody and told WVXU, "He's very nice. He's my friend and he always will be and he's the best!"

Todd Allen says now that the parade is over the family will be scaling back Brody's activities. Brody has tumors on his brain and spine and isn't expected to live to see Christmas.

