Cincinnati Children's Grows Human Esophagus In Lab

By 1 hour ago
  • This confocal microscopic image shows a two-month-old human esophageal organoid bioengineered by scientists from pluripotent stem cells. About 700 micrometers (0.027 inches) in size, the organoid is stained to visualize key structural proteins.
    This confocal microscopic image shows a two-month-old human esophageal organoid bioengineered by scientists from pluripotent stem cells. About 700 micrometers (0.027 inches) in size, the organoid is stained to visualize key structural proteins.
    Courtesy of Cincinnati Children's

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center scientists, in the process of creating a human gastrointestinal system in a lab, have grown an esophagus.

They say this is the first time they've been able to make human esophageal tissue entirely from pluripotent stem cells, which can come from any tissue type in the body. It's not yet ready for transplant but can be used to study disease and treatment.

Chief Scientific Officer at Cincinnati Children's Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM) Jim Wells, Ph.D., published the results of this latest advancement Thursday in the journal, Cell Stem Cell.

"Disorders of the esophagus and trachea are prevalent enough in people that organoid models of human esophagus could be greatly beneficial," Wells says. "In addition to being a new model to study birth defects, the organoids can be used to study diseases or bioengineer genetically matched esophageal tissue for individual patients."

An organoid is a tiny snippet of a 3D organ. It's as big as a thumb but with nerves, muscles, blood vessels and immune cells. WVXU reported this summer that Children's had created minature livers and pancreases.

How is Children's doing it? This video explains

Wells says the ultimate goal is making organs for transplant because right now, only a quarter of the people who need them get them. What he and his staff have created now is esophageal tissue. A complete transplantable organ is still five to 10 years away.

Tags: 
organoids
Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Related Content

Miniature Human Organs Are Being Made In A Lab At Cincinnati Children's

By Jun 11, 2018
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Clinical trials are tentatively scheduled for 2020 at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center's new Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine, where researchers are making miniature livers and pancreases, called organoids.

Cincinnati Children's Ramps Up Research To Grow Organs

By Nov 15, 2017
Provided / Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

In what's believed to be the first dedicated facility at a pediatric medical center, Cincinnati Children's is planning to launch the Center for Stem Cell and Organoid Medicine (CuSTOM) to grow human organs.