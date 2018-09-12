The Clifton Cultural Arts Center Looks Ahead

The Clifton Cultural Arts Center (CCAC) has moved out after a decade at the corner of McAlpin and Clifton avenues. The historic building, which once housed Clifton School, will be the future home of the new Clifton Area Neighborhood School (CANS).

As CCAC searches for a permanent home, it has temporarily relocated its headquarters to a building in Corryville. Additionally, nine sites in the Clifton area will host CCAC events.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss that search and operations in the interim are Clifton Cultural Arts Center Executive Director Leslie Mooney; and artist Yvonne van Eijden.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition September 12 at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.