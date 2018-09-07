Combatting Extremist Ideology since 9/11

Tuesday, September 11 at 7:00 pm:

From America Abroad: It's been 17 years since 9/11, and 14 years since the 9/11 Commission released its recommendations on how to prevent future attacks. While much of the focus has been on military solutions, the commission also made recommendations on how to use diplomacy and soft power to prevent the growth of extremist ideology abroad.

In this episode, we take a look at those recommendations, how the Bush and Obama administrations worked to implement them, and what lies ahead for the future.