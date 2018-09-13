CPS Grades Low; District Says There's More To Story Than A Single Report Card

Ohio's report cards for schools now assign each one an overall grade. And the reports use the A-to-F scale on particular areas, including achievement on state tests and graduation rates. None of Cincinnati Public Schools received an A, and 14 were given an F.

CPS Spokeswoman Lauren Worley says overall, the district got a "D."

"We're making progress in key areas not rated by the grade card. That includes an increase in our ACT scores, the number of students who are taking advanced placement exams and are getting good scores on those exams. And 93 percent of our students have declared a career pathway."

Worley says that means students have either said they're going to go to college, enlist in the military or get a job after graduation.

She says the district is committed to improving and realizes it has a lot of work to do. "The purpose of the state report card is to measure a point in time where our schools are at. We see a district that is making gains in strategic areas and has more work to do."

Worley says there's more to the district's efforts than the grade on a report card. She says CPS' graduation rate is improving, students are doing better on state achievement tests, and improved literacy among elementary students.

"Of the six areas evaluated in the state report card, CPS made improvement in five, and maintained our rating in the other," she says.

Among Ohio's largest school districts, Cincinnati did relatively well. Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Youngstown, and Toledo all received an "F."

Within Hamilton County, Indian Hill, Madeira, Mariemont, and Wyoming all earned A's. North College Hill received an "F."