Cracker: Berkeley to Bakersfield

In this episode we re-visit an interview I did in 2015 with David Lowery and Johnny Hickman from the band Cracker.

David & Johnny stopped by the WVXU studios to talk about the band, its longevity, the music industry and to play a few songs prior to their show at The Southgate House Revival.

This in-studio performance was done in conjunction with WVXU's Around Cincinnati, produced by Lee Hay. Recording and engineering was done by Rick Andress.

Music includes:

Almond Grove

California Country Boy

King of Bakersfield