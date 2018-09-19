Related Program: 
Local Exposure

Cracker: Berkeley to Bakersfield

By 1 hour ago

In this episode we re-visit an interview I did in 2015 with David Lowery and Johnny Hickman from the band Cracker.

David & Johnny stopped by the WVXU studios to talk about the band, its longevity, the music industry and to play a few songs prior to their show at The Southgate House Revival.

This in-studio performance was done in conjunction with WVXU's Around Cincinnati, produced by Lee Hay. Recording and engineering was done by Rick Andress.

Music includes:
Almond Grove
California Country Boy
King of Bakersfield

Tags: 
Local Exposure
podcast