Customize Your Trick-Or-Treating: Popular Halloween Candy Across The Tri-State

Want to make sure your house is the most (or least) popular on Halloween night? Then you'll want to make sure your bowl is filled with these kinds of candy.

Candystore.com analyzed 11 years of sales data (in particular, the months leading up to Halloween) to determine the most popular trick-or-treat candy sold in each state across America. Here are the top three varieties they found for the Tri-State area of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana:

Ohio

M&Ms; 164,757 average lbs. sold Blow Pops; 146,478 Starburst; 103,523

Kentucky

Swedish Fish; 73,822 average lbs. sold Tootsie Pops; 53,3000 Reese's Cups; 26,260

Indiana

Hot Tamales; 100,469 average lbs. sold Starburst; 73,692 Jolly Ranchers; 30,653

You can see other most popular Halloween candies by state on Candystore.com's interactive map.

The National Retail Federation estimates shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year. And now you can make sure your money is well spent.