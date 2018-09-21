Customize Your Trick-Or-Treating: Popular Halloween Candy Across The Tri-State

Want to make sure your house is the most (or least) popular on Halloween night? Then you'll want to make sure your bowl is filled with these kinds of candy. 

Candystore.com analyzed 11 years of sales data (in particular, the months leading up to Halloween) to determine the most popular trick-or-treat candy sold in each state across America. Here are the top three varieties they found for the Tri-State area of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana: 

Ohio 

  1. M&Ms; 164,757 average lbs. sold 
  2. Blow Pops; 146,478  
  3. Starburst; 103,523 

Kentucky

  1. Swedish Fish; 73,822 average lbs. sold 
  2. Tootsie Pops; 53,3000  
  3. Reese's Cups; 26,260 

Indiana 

  1. Hot Tamales; 100,469 average lbs. sold 
  2. Starburst; 73,692 
  3. Jolly Ranchers; 30,653

You can see other most popular Halloween candies by state on Candystore.com's interactive map

The National Retail Federation estimates shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year. And now you can make sure your money is well spent.  

