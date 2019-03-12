DeWine Calls For 30 New Drug Courts In Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine will propose the creation of 30 new specialty dockets, known as drug courts, as part of his budget expected to be officially released Friday. The move is one of DeWine's first major announcements when it comes to fighting the opioid crisis.



DeWine wants the state to spend $7.5 million over the next two years to create and support the 30 new drug courts.

These specialty dockets help drug offenders get treatment and avoid prison time, with a judge tracking the person’s progress.

DeWine says these drug courts can be crucial in saving and rehabilitating lives.

“I think what a drug court does give a person some real structure, some discipline, it gives them a pathway that if they will follow it, they’re gonna make it,” says DeWine.

Drug courts can be found in different parts of Ohio, including Mahoning, Franklin, and Hocking counties. However, DeWine says there are still many regions that aren’t served by these specialty dockets.

