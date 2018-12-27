Diabetics Asking Kentucky Lawmakers to Address Insulin Prices

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on December 26, 2018 3:24 pm

Nearly 500,000 adults in Kentucky are living with diabetes and becoming increasingly burdened by the cost of insulin.

Angela Lautner, head of KOI Insulin for All, an advocacy group representing diabetics in Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana, says costs of the two main insulin brands have increased more than 1,000 percent since the late 1990s.

“Humalog and Novalog were approximately $25 when introduced to the market originally--$25 per vile. Now, Humalog’s list price is $274.70 per vile.”

Lautner says diabetics have died from rationing their insulin while others are sharing diabetic supplies. In addition to lowering the price, Lautner and other advocates want insulin manufacturers to be transparent about how much it costs to make insulin and how much they earn from the drug. 

Diabetics are asking Kentucky state lawmakers in 2019 to pass a drug price transparency bill.  A legislative task force has been examining some of the issues around the affordability of insulin.

Tags: 
Kentucky
Health
diabetes

