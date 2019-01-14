Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Discussing '100 Days, 100 Letters' And Core American Religious Values

By Dan Hurley Jan 14, 2019
  • 100 days 100 letters
    Religious scholars respond to the division in America during the first 100 days of the Trump administration.
    Courtesy of / American Values, Religious Voices Campaign

The campaign for and results of the 2016 presidential election created, or revealed, deep divisions in our country, and many Americans questioned how to respond. Many people of faith turned to their religious communities for guidance and support.

In November 2016, biblical scholar Andrea L. Weiss and graphic designer Lisa M. Weinberger teamed up to create a national, nonpartisan campaign that used letters and social media to highlight core Ameican values connected to our diverse religious traditions.

American Values, Religious Voices: 100 Days, 100 Letters is a collection of letters written by some of America's most accomplished and thoughtful scholars of religion during the first 100 days of the Trump presidency.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss American Values, Religious Voices are Associate Professor of Bible at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York, Rabbi Andrea L. Weiss, PhD.; and American Jewish Archives Executive Director Rabbi Gary Zola, PhD.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition Jan. 14 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Donald Trump
books
religion
Cincinnati Edition

