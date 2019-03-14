Does Anybody Listen To Paula Poundstone? We Talk To Her To Find Out

Public radio listeners know comedian Paula Poundstone from her many appearances on Wait, Wait…Don't Tell Me!, which airs on WVXU and WMUB Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Poundstone tours regularly, performing over 85 shows a year. She's also an author – her most recent book is The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness – and produces a podcast, Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone.

Paula Poundstone performs this Saturday at the Taft Theatre. She recently spoke with Cincinnati Edition about her 40-year career and what it's like to do comedy today.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: