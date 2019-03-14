Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Does Anybody Listen To Paula Poundstone? We Talk To Her To Find Out

By 5 minutes ago
  • paula poundstone
    Comedian Paula Poundstone returns to the Taft Theatre Saturday, March 16.
    Courtesy Paula Poundstone

Public radio listeners know comedian Paula Poundstone from her many appearances on Wait, Wait…Don't Tell Me!, which airs on WVXU and WMUB Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Poundstone tours regularly, performing over 85 shows a year. She's also an author – her most recent book is The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness – and produces a podcast, Nobody Listens To Paula Poundstone.

Paula Poundstone performs this Saturday at the Taft Theatre. She recently spoke with Cincinnati Edition about her 40-year career and what it's like to do comedy today.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on your favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Paula Poundstone
Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me
comedy
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Comedian Paula Poundstone Talks About The Search For Happiness In Her New Book

By Barbara Gray Jun 16, 2017

Comedian and regular panelist on Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me, Paula Poundstone, has just released her book The Totally Unscientific Study of The Search for Human Happiness

She Was Looking For The Funniest Joke In Cincinnati, Here's What She Found

By Mar 11, 2019
joke wall
Courtesy of Sophie Lindsey

European-based artist Sophie Lindsey came to the states earlier this year on the hunt for the funniest joke in Cincinnati. As WVXU reported, she got the idea after reading an article calling Cincinnati the least funny city in America. Listeners demanded to know what she found, so we checked back in with her.