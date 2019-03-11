Downtown Library Offering Help With Addiction, Mental Health

A pilot program is underway at The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County where social service agencies are handing out literature to people who might need help with mental health, addiction recovery and other services.

During the month of March library patrons can receive information on a wide variety of subjects. Throughout the week people can pick up literature and then on fridays the tables are staffed with members of the organizations.

Agencies participating in the pilot program are:

Civic Engagement Coordinator David Siders says at the end of the month he and others will evaluate the pilot program and determine if it will continue. He says other libraries have hired in-house social workers.