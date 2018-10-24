Eastern Corridor Project Seeks Public Input On New Connectivity Options

  • The open houses will focus on improvement concepts for the six highlighted areas.
    Provided / Ohio Department of Transportation

Work to improve connectivity between Hamilton and Clermont counties is continuing, but for now, planners need public input.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is holding two open houses this week to get feedback on options for segments of the Eastern Corridor project. Brian Cunningham with ODOT says the area in question is between the Red Bank corridor and the interchange of Highway 32 and I-275.

"We had put together a proposal last year, and there were concerns by the citizens on what that alternative would do," Cunningham says. "So we went back to the drawing board and took a look at different options that would help improve travel efficiency."

He calls public input one of the primary catalysts that move the different options. "We'll come up with a variety of alternatives and provide that information, as well as costs and other scenarios for the public to digest and let us know how to proceed."

Cunningham says the Oasis Line, a proposal for light rail, is not included in plans. "ODOT has taken that as far as we are going to. To pursue additional funding, the local and regional folks will have to step forward to identify a project sponsor and move on to secure funding for continued development."

He says there is discussion about bike trail connectivity as part of the Eastern Corridor.

The open houses are from 5-7 p.m, Wednesday, at Miami Valley Christian Academy in Newtown, and Thursday, at the Cribbet Recreation Center in Fairfax.

Cunningham says after the public hearings, ODOT will put together a list of feasible projects and work with local governments to see which are interested.

