Elections 2018: Dayton Voices On Trump, Economy, Politics

  • The Oregon Historic District neighborhood in Dayton
    Jason Reynolds / WYSO
Originally published on October 23, 2018 4:13 pm

Early voting is underway across Ohio for the Tuesday, November 6 elections. With the midterms approaching, WYSO producers have been talking to would-be voters around the Miami Valley. Today, we hear from some Daytonians in the city's Oregon District about what’s on their minds this election season.

Dayton woman: I’m horrified by the current administration. The immigration policy, I think, is terrifying. The ethics, the lack thereof, nepotism, a  lot of things are terrifying.

Dayton Man: Everything with that president.

Dayton woman: Dealing with the enemy: Saudi and Putin and all that. I would call that real scary.

WYSO: What worries you about the political climate in America today?

Dayton man: Democrats. We’re just getting them weeded out, we don’t want them having a majority vote back in the House.

Dayton man: It’s all crazy, it's all crazy. I’m not a Trump fan at all, but he’s getting stuff done, it’s weird. I see people working. I’ve been talking to people, and it’s like, you can go get a job here, you can go get a job there. We’ve got a good economy. There’s jobs. I don’t like him as a person. But it’s like, he’s doing stuff.

Dayton woman: I think the scariest thing is using emotion to make decisions, if you get really super upset about something. I always like to look at both sides of the story.

Dayton man: I see a conflict between peoples, and I think Americans are big enough to reconcile the conflict.

Elections 2018: Rural Voices On Voting, Trump, Politics

By editor Oct 19, 2018

With the midterm elections just a few weeks away, WYSO producers have been out talking to would-be voters around the Miami Valley. We wanted to know how people are feeling about the elections, and how they plan to vote in November.

Today, we hear from some rural Ohioans recorded at a recent antique tractor and farm-equipment show at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia. That's where some people we spoke to expressed ambivalence about the country’s two-party political system.  

Greene County man: I don’t even know what the elections are for. 

New Poll: Ohio Voters Are Split Ahead of Midterm Election

By Oct 18, 2018

A new poll by the University of Akron finds that Ohio voters are almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats heading into this fall’s election.

The report by the University of Akron's Bliss Institute shows that 45 percent of 1,000 respondents want Democrats in control of the state, versus 47 percent who favor Republicans.

That's a change from most midterm elections, which are usually difficult for the sitting President's party, according to the Bliss Institute's Dave Cohen.

Commentary: The Real Reason Parties Want You To Vote Early (And Why You Should, Anyway)

John Minchillo / AP

Yes, there are a whole lot of candidates – and both major political parties – who really want you to take advantage of early voting in Ohio.