Elections 2018: Dayton Voices On Trump, Economy, Politics

Early voting is underway across Ohio for the Tuesday, November 6 elections. With the midterms approaching, WYSO producers have been talking to would-be voters around the Miami Valley. Today, we hear from some Daytonians in the city's Oregon District about what’s on their minds this election season.

Dayton woman: I’m horrified by the current administration. The immigration policy, I think, is terrifying. The ethics, the lack thereof, nepotism, a lot of things are terrifying.

Dayton Man: Everything with that president.

Dayton woman: Dealing with the enemy: Saudi and Putin and all that. I would call that real scary.

WYSO: What worries you about the political climate in America today?

Dayton man: Democrats. We’re just getting them weeded out, we don’t want them having a majority vote back in the House.

Dayton man: It’s all crazy, it's all crazy. I’m not a Trump fan at all, but he’s getting stuff done, it’s weird. I see people working. I’ve been talking to people, and it’s like, you can go get a job here, you can go get a job there. We’ve got a good economy. There’s jobs. I don’t like him as a person. But it’s like, he’s doing stuff.

Dayton woman: I think the scariest thing is using emotion to make decisions, if you get really super upset about something. I always like to look at both sides of the story.

Dayton man: I see a conflict between peoples, and I think Americans are big enough to reconcile the conflict.

