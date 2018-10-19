Elections 2018: Rural Voices On Voting, Trump, Politics

With the midterm elections just a few weeks away, WYSO producers have been out talking to would-be voters around the Miami Valley. We wanted to know how people are feeling about the elections, and how they plan to vote in November.

Today, we hear from some rural Ohioans recorded at a recent antique tractor and farm-equipment show at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia. That's where some people we spoke to expressed ambivalence about the country’s two-party political system.

Greene County man: I don’t even know what the elections are for.

Cuyahoga County man: Oh, I ain’t never voted in my life because they aren’t going to give me the person what I want.

Greene County man: How do I feel about the midterm elections? I’m not sure. The Republicans haven’t really performed like I thought they would. The Democrats have just about slowed everything down. I got a real problem with that. Seems to me, somebody ought to find middle ground somewhere. My biggest concern is immigration, of course.

Darke County woman: I think that these midterm elections are very important. We really need to get out and vote.

Greene County Woman : I always vote. Trump all the way.

Darke County woman: I really think that the Republicans are going to keep the House and the Senate.

Greene County man: I think Greene County will go Republican. Donald’s the man. It's not often that you have a president that does what he says he’s going to do.

Greene County man: I was raised to where you respect your president regardless of whether you like him or not. I mean, leave him alone and let him do his job. Maybe he might make people happy.

