Elections 2018: Rural Voices On Voting, Trump, Politics

By Renee Wilde 39 minutes ago
  • The Greene County Fairgrounds, where many people recently expressed support for the Trump administration ahead of November's midterm elections
    The Greene County Fairgrounds, where many people recently expressed support for the Trump administration ahead of November's midterm elections
    Renee Wilde / WYSO
Originally published on October 19, 2018 10:54 am

With the midterm elections just a few weeks away, WYSO producers have been out talking to would-be voters around the Miami Valley. We wanted to know how people are feeling about the elections, and how they plan to vote in November.

Today, we hear from some rural Ohioans recorded at a recent antique tractor and farm-equipment show at the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia. That's where some people we spoke to expressed ambivalence about the country’s two-party political system.  

Greene County man: I don’t even know what the elections are for. 

Cuyahoga County man: Oh, I ain’t never voted in my life because they aren’t going to give me the person what I want. 

Greene County man: How do I feel about the midterm elections? I’m not sure. The Republicans haven’t really performed like I thought they would. The Democrats have just about slowed everything down. I got a real problem with that. Seems to me, somebody ought to find middle ground somewhere. My biggest concern is immigration, of course.

Darke County woman: I think that these midterm elections are very important. We really need to get out and vote.

Greene County Woman : I always vote. Trump all the way. 

Darke County woman: I really think that the Republicans are going to keep the House and the Senate.

Greene County man: I think Greene County will go Republican. Donald’s the man. It's not  often that you have a president that does what he says he’s going to do.

Greene County man: I was raised to where you respect your president regardless of whether you like him or not. I mean, leave him alone and let him do his job. Maybe he might make people happy.

Copyright 2018 WYSO. To see more, visit WYSO.

Tags: 
2018 Ohio midterm elections
voting
Donald Trump

Related Content

New Poll: Ohio Voters Are Split Ahead of Midterm Election

By Oct 18, 2018

A new poll by the University of Akron finds that Ohio voters are almost evenly split between Republicans and Democrats heading into this fall’s election.

The report by the University of Akron's Bliss Institute shows that 45 percent of 1,000 respondents want Democrats in control of the state, versus 47 percent who favor Republicans.

That's a change from most midterm elections, which are usually difficult for the sitting President's party, according to the Bliss Institute's Dave Cohen.

Brown, Renacci Spar In Low-Key First Debate

By Oct 15, 2018

The first debate between Sen. Sherrod Brown and Rep. Jim Renacci touched on a number of topics last night, including which candidate is more in-touch with Ohio.

The debate in Cleveland was mostly low-key as Brown – a Democrat seeking a third term – and Renacci, a Republican who was elected to the House in 2010, fielded questions from moderators and audience members.

Husted: Ohio Has All Of The Above Approach To Voting

By Oct 17, 2018

Early voting has been going for a week, and the number of registered voters is the highest it’s been in a decade. Many voters are opting to vote early through absentee ballot. That includes one major statewide official. 