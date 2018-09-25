Electric Citizen: Helltown

Local heavy-rock icons Electric Citizen are about to release their 3rd album Helltown on RidingEasy Records.

Helltown, in a way, provided the band with a way forward by taking a small step back - and continues to strengthen their great working relationships with their label and with noted musician, engineer and producer, Brian Olive.

Lead singer Laura Dolan stopped by the studio to talk about the new album, it’s unique title and the album artwork - as well as the role of technology in society, gender roles in music and the band’s most memorable show.

Helltown officially releases Friday, September 28, followed by an extensive tour of the US and Canada. You can find tour dates here.