The Evolution of Greek Life on Local Campuses

Colleges, universities and court systems are cracking down on hazing in fraternities and sororities, but will it eradicate the problem from campus chapters?

At Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, the campus is launching a new initiative this spring designed to increase accountability and reduce conduct violations in Greek institutions.

While the changes at Miami University are meant to create a model for Greek institutions to follow, students are also stepping up and taking personal responsibility for reducing hazing and making their chapters a more welcoming environment. Many LBGTQ members have taken leadership roles in the Greek community and helped to promote inclusiveness, while speaking out against hazing and sexual assault.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the evolution of Greek organizations on local campuses are Miami University Student Activities and Cliff Alexander Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life Division of Student Life Director Jenny Levering; author and journalist Alexandra Robbins; University of Cincinnati Sigma Alpha Epsilon Pi Chapter President Elliot Draznin; and Northern Kentucky University Tau Kappa Epsilon Chapter President Bo Powers.

Alexandra Robbins is the author of several books, most recently Fraternity: An Inside Look at a Year of College Boys Becoming Men.

