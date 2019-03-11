Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

The Evolution of Greek Life on Local Campuses

By 1 hour ago
  • alexandra robbins
    Amazon

Colleges, universities and court systems are cracking down on hazing in fraternities and sororities, but will it eradicate the problem from campus chapters?

At Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, the campus is launching a new initiative this spring designed to increase accountability and reduce conduct violations in Greek institutions.

While the changes at Miami University are meant to create a model for Greek institutions to follow, students are also stepping up and taking personal responsibility for reducing hazing and making their chapters a more welcoming environment. Many LBGTQ members have taken leadership roles in the Greek community and helped to promote inclusiveness, while speaking out against hazing and sexual assault.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the evolution of Greek organizations on local campuses are Miami University Student Activities and Cliff Alexander Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life Division of Student Life Director Jenny Levering; author and journalist Alexandra Robbins; University of Cincinnati Sigma Alpha Epsilon Pi Chapter President Elliot Draznin; and Northern Kentucky University Tau Kappa Epsilon Chapter President Bo Powers.

Alexandra Robbins is the author of several books, most recently Fraternity: An Inside Look at a Year of College Boys Becoming Men.

Never miss an episode of Cincinnati Edition by subscribing to our podcast on yo aur favorite provider. And if you have a chance, please rate, review and share with friends: 

Tags: 
Education
Miami University
greek life
Alexandra Robbins
University of Cincinnati
Northern Kentucky University
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

NKY Educators Join Fight Against Scholarship Tax Credit Bill

By Mar 4, 2019
kentucky school superintendents
Tana Weingartner / WVXU

Superintendents from 17 Northern Kentucky school districts are speaking out in opposition to Kentucky House Bill 205, the "Scholarship Tax Credit" bill. The leaders say schools could lose millions of dollars if the bill is passed into law.

Suicide Rate Rises, Even Higher Among Teens

By Mar 6, 2019
Pixabay

The nation's suicide rate is up 33 percent from 1999 to 2017, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But among teens, the number is even higher. The suicide rate among whites increased 70 percent from 2006 to 2016 and, although African-Americans die by suicide less often, the rate of increase among blacks was higher, at 77 percent.

What A UC Professor Hopes To Learn From The Most Extreme Insect In The World

By Mar 7, 2019
joshua benoit
Courtesy of Joshua Benoit

The tiny Belgica Antarctica, the Antarctic midge, or fly, is the largest land animal found on the continent, as well as its only insect.