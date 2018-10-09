FC Cincinnati Stadium Agreements Coming Together

The Greater Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority (The Port) and Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses are signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) as the paperwork continues falling into place on FC Cincinnati's West End stadium.

The organizations and the team held a news conference Tuesday to highlight the partnership.

In a follow up to the community benefits agreement (CBA), which was amended September 17, The Port is getting more granular in its partnerships in the West End. The MOU to be signed Wednesday restates the goals of the CBA, such as creating jobs, completing a housing study, and commissioning a consultant for community engagement.

The MOU recognizes Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses (SHNH) as the lead Community Development Corporation and SHNH promises not to compete with current Port projects in the West End.

The document lays out a housing improvement fund seeded with $100,000 from FC Cincinnati for "immediate housing needs of low and moderate income residents."

Finally, the Greater Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority is agreeing to make the West End one of its "Focus" neighborhoods, meaning, among other things, there will be dedicated staff members to work with SHNH and other stakeholders.

The sides are slated to officially sign the MOU Wednesday morning at The Port's October meeting.