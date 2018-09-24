Finding Kenyon Barr And Cincinnati's Lost Lower West End

The City of Cincinnati's Kenyon Barr project called for the creation of a center for light industry in the lower portion of the West End. In the late 1950s, the city purchased and razed more than 2,000 structures and resold the property to private developers to create the neighborhood now known as Queensgate. The project displaced more than 20,000 residents, 97 percent of whom were African-Americans and largely low-income.

Finding Kenyon Barr: Exploring Photographs of Cincinnati’s Lost Lower West End, on display now at the University of Cincinnati's DAAP Galleries: Meyers Gallery, features photos from Cincinnati Museum Center’s Kenyon Barr Collection, taken in 1959 by the City of Cincinnati to document structures slated for demolition as part of the Kenyon Barr urban redevelopment project.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the Kenyan Barr photo exhibit and the lost lower West End neighborhood are exhibit creator, urban historian and Board Chair of the Over-the-Rhine Museum, Anne Delano Steinert; and Cincinnati Museum Center Curator of Audio-Visual Collections Jim DaMico.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition September 24 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.