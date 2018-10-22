Fired State Agriculture Director Speaks Out, Shares Concerns About Kasich's Order On Farmland Runoff

With a little over two months left till he leaves office, Gov. John Kasich suddenly fired a cabinet member who’s been with him for six years - the state agriculture director.



David Daniels says on Friday he was called to a meeting in the governor’s office that had been scheduled a few days earlier, and said he was surprised at what happened. “Upon arrival, I was informed that I serve at the pleasure of the governor, and my services would no longer be required.”

Kasich signed an executive order in July that created tougher rules on farm runoff to keep nutrients that can cause algae blooms out of Lake Erie. Daniels said he joined farmers in their reservations about it. “I tried to share those with staff. And ultimately the direction that is currently being considered is where they want to take [it],” Daniels said.

Kasich’s office had no comment on the decision to fire Daniels. The termination letter, dated Friday, only says Daniels’ service is at an end effective immediately.

