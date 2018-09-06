Former WCET-TV GM Susan Howarth Dies At 66

Susan Howarth, who was WCET-TV president and CEO until the station merged with Dayton's WPTD-TV in 2008, died Wednesday of cancer in Tampa. She was 66.

Howarth had been president and CEO of Tampa's WEDU-TV since 2010. She was hired by WCET-TV in 2001, after the departure of W. Wayne Godwin.

The 43-year public broadcasting veteran led the digital revolution at WCET-TV (Channel 48), the nation's first licensed public TV station.

Under her leadership, WCET-TV became the first Ohio public TV station to add digital multicast channels in 2002, according to the CET timeline. She launched the CETconnect website in 2006, the nation's first public media website to feature on-demand video, and for a year she moved the Action Auction fund-raiser from the airwaves to online.

After the riots in Cincinnati in April 2001, she created the Cincinnati Media Collaborative and the Common Ground series of programs and discussion about race relations. It won a National CEN Community Service Award in 2002.

Before Cincinnati, she worked at WNED/WNEQ-Western New York Public Broadcasting; WUFT-TV in Gainesville, Florida; KOZK-TV in Springfield, Mo.; and Connecticut Public Television (CPTV). The WEDU-TV story says she "served in leadership positions with numerous regional and national public broadcasting organizations including the PBS Board of Directors, where she served as Vice Chair for three years."

