Fresh Air Weekend: 'Vice' Filmmaker Adam McKay; Driverless Cars

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Vice' Traces Dick Cheney's Ascent From Yale Dropout To Political Power Player: "He's always kind of just been in the background," filmmaker Adam McKay says of the former vice president. "So I had to bring him to the foreground."

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Offers A Seductive Take On A Stravinsky Classic: The legendary frontman plays all the characters in a new recording of Igor Stravinsky's The Soldier's Tale. Critic Lloyd Schwartz calls it a seriously enjoyable addition to the Stravinsky catalog.

The Revolution Will Be Driverless: Autonomous Cars Usher In Big Changes: Driverless vehicles could be the "most disruptive technology to hit society worldwide since the advent of the motor car," says former New York City traffic commissioner Sam Schwartz.

