Get To Know The City Charter Amendments On The Ballot In November

Cincinnati voters will see six city charter amendments on their ballots November 6. The amendments could change the length of council terms, allow council to hold closed executive sessions, reduce the amount limited liability companies (LLCs) can contribute to candidates for mayor and council and alter rules on hiring police officers, firefighters and other city employees.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the city charter amendments on the November ballot are WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson) and city hall reporter Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman).

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 15 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment.