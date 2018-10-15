Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Get To Know The City Charter Amendments On The Ballot In November

By Dan Hurley 41 minutes ago
  • city hall
    Cincinnati voters will decide on six Charter amendments on November 6.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Cincinnati voters will see six city charter amendments on their ballots November 6. The amendments could change the length of council terms, allow council to hold closed executive sessions, reduce the amount limited liability companies (LLCs) can contribute to candidates for mayor and council and alter rules on hiring police officers, firefighters and other city employees.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the city charter amendments on the November ballot are WVXU politics reporter Howard Wilkinson (@howardwilkinson) and city hall reporter Jay Hanselman (@JayHanselman).

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition October 15 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

Tags: 
Politics
Cincinnati City Council
ballot issue
charter amendments
Cincinnati Edition

Related Content

Here's What Cincinnati Residents Will See On November Ballots

By Aug 1, 2018
Wikimedia Commons

Cincinnati residents will be asked to approve at least four Charter amendments in November, and that number could grow to seven by next month.

City council approved five items Wednesday, but Mayor John Cranley later vetoed one of them. Another two could be considered at a special city council session later this month.

Fall Ballot Issues May Include Changes To Campaign Financing, Council Terms

By Jun 19, 2018
Jay Hanselman / WVXU

Cincinnati voters could see several city charter amendments on the November ballot.

A council committee discussed a number of proposals Tuesday and is likely to vote on some of them when it meets again July 31.  