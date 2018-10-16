Grimes Responds To Report Claiming Ky. Voter Data Being Sold On ‘Dark Web’

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes responded Monday to a news report that said voter data from several states is being sold on the dark web.



The report by business technology news website ZD Net said Kentucky voter data, along with data from 18 other states, is being peddled on a popular hacking forum.

ZD Net reports the data contains full names, phone numbers, physical addresses, voting history and other voting-related information. The seller is asking more than $42,000 for data from all of the states listed and $2,000 for Kentucky’s separately.

Grimes said in a statement she is working with the Department of Homeland security to investigate the matter. She said she is concerned the data could “fall into the hands of bad actors.”

Grimes said she has no reason at this time to believe Kentucky's voter registration system has been compromised but said the incident underscores the serious need to ensure staff are not releasing information.

Here is Grimes' full statement:

"Today, I was informed that the 2018 Kentucky statewide voter list, along with the lists of other states, is being sold on the dark Web. I am working with our election integrity partners, including the Department of Homeland Security, to investigate the matter.

The revelation that this data is being peddled on the dark Web and could potentially fall into the hands of bad actors greatly concerns me and should every Kentuckian.

Let me be clear: as the Commonwealth's chief election official, protecting our elections and Kentucky voters' data remains my highest priority. It is why I have repeatedly called for more oversight over the State Board of Elections, not less.

At this time, I have no reason to believe Kentucky's voter registration system has been compromised. This incident, however, underscores the serious need to ensure our staff are not releasing information in the public domain which weaken Kentucky’s cybersecurity efforts and that the Board must move quickly to put in place new defenses under our Help America Vote Act plan."

