Halloween Celebration On The Blues!

If your travel plans include a trip to New Orleans, and you are thinking about imbibing at some of the local taverns, there’s a book that’s perfect for you. David Delegator talks with Allison Alsup, one of the authors behind the new book The French Quarter Drinking Companion. She and her co-authors visited 100 bars in the Big Easy to compile this book, covering the upscale and the hole-in-the-wall establishments.