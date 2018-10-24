Halloween Celebration On The Blues!

Welcome to a Halloween edition of The Blues! One of our favorite holidays of the year! You'll hear this evening, Saturday, October 27th at 11pm, music from Dr. John (of course), Tom Waits, BB King, and Lightnin' Hopkins plus many others to get you in the mood for the haunting weekend.
If your travel plans include a trip to New Orleans, and you are thinking about imbibing at some of the local taverns, there’s a book that’s perfect for you. David Delegator talks with Allison Alsup, one of the authors behind the new book The French Quarter Drinking Companion. She and her co-authors visited 100 bars in the Big Easy to compile this book, covering the upscale and the hole-in-the-wall establishments.