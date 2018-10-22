Related Program: 
Local Exposure

Halloween Concerts & More!

By 1 hour ago

This week you'll find at least one music event to your tasting from Martin Barre (Jethro Tull) to Bootsy Collin's birthday party to Jazz in Walnut Hills with two nationally known jazz artists and a Ghostly Mozart concert Saturday night.    

1.  Martin Barre from Jethro Tull - Ludlow Garage - 10/24

2.  Steve Allee Trio - Caffe Vivace - 10/25

3. moe - Taft Theatre - 10/25

4. Sonny Moorman Group - Final Friday Blues - The Greenwich - 10/26

5. Bootsy Collin's birthday party & the 50th anniversary celebration of the House Guests - Shake It Records - 10/26

6. Bromwell Diehl Band - Front Street Cafe - New Richmond - 10/27

7. Queen City Chamber Orchestra - Ghostly Mozart concert - Philipus United Church of Christ - 10/27

8. Gordon Lightfoot - Taft Theatre - 10/27 and The Mavericks - Taft Theatre - 10/28

9. Christian McBride - XU Jazz concert series - 10/27

Ron Esposito's phone interview with Christian McBride 

Christian McBride & Vanessa Rubin

10. Vanessa Rubin - The Greenwich - 10/27 - Ron Esposito's phone interview with Vanessa Rubin 

11. Lynne Scott & the Don Steins Trio - Sorrento's Italian Restaurant/Piano Bar Lounge - 10/27

12. Pamela Mallory Yeager & Wayne Yeager w/Mike Sharfe & Jim Leslie - Washington Platform - 10/27

13. Maple Knoll Big Band - Maple Knoll Village's Auditorium - 10/28

14. Queen City Opera Artist Showcase with a full orchestra in collaboration with the XU Concert Choir - The Sanctuary at Community Matters - 2110 Saint Michael Street - free valet parking.

Tags: 
Christian McBride
Vanessa Rubin
Music Notes

Related Content

Christian McBride Returns To Cincinnati For The Xavier University Jazz Music Series

By Ron Esposito Sep 28, 2018

Jazz great and radio host Christian McBride is returning to Xavier University on Saturday, October 27 to perform with his band New Jawn as part of the Jazz Music Series

Jazz Singer Vanessa Rubin Returns To Cincinnati To Perform At The Greenwich

By Ron Esposito Oct 19, 2018

Cleveland-born and former UC student Vanessa Rubin is one of the most acclaimed jazz vocalists performing today. 