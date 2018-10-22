Halloween Concerts & More!

Elaine Diehl with this week's "Music Notes"

This week you'll find at least one music event to your tasting from Martin Barre (Jethro Tull) to Bootsy Collin's birthday party to Jazz in Walnut Hills with two nationally known jazz artists and a Ghostly Mozart concert Saturday night.

1. Martin Barre from Jethro Tull - Ludlow Garage - 10/24

2. Steve Allee Trio - Caffe Vivace - 10/25

3. moe - Taft Theatre - 10/25

4. Sonny Moorman Group - Final Friday Blues - The Greenwich - 10/26

5. Bootsy Collin's birthday party & the 50th anniversary celebration of the House Guests - Shake It Records - 10/26

6. Bromwell Diehl Band - Front Street Cafe - New Richmond - 10/27

7. Queen City Chamber Orchestra - Ghostly Mozart concert - Philipus United Church of Christ - 10/27

8. Gordon Lightfoot - Taft Theatre - 10/27 and The Mavericks - Taft Theatre - 10/28

9. Christian McBride - XU Jazz concert series - 10/27

Ron Esposito's phone interview with Christian McBride

10. Vanessa Rubin - The Greenwich - 10/27 - Ron Esposito's phone interview with Vanessa Rubin

11. Lynne Scott & the Don Steins Trio - Sorrento's Italian Restaurant/Piano Bar Lounge - 10/27

12. Pamela Mallory Yeager & Wayne Yeager w/Mike Sharfe & Jim Leslie - Washington Platform - 10/27

13. Maple Knoll Big Band - Maple Knoll Village's Auditorium - 10/28

14. Queen City Opera Artist Showcase with a full orchestra in collaboration with the XU Concert Choir - The Sanctuary at Community Matters - 2110 Saint Michael Street - free valet parking.