Health Officials Bracing For Tough Flu Season





Public health officials in Kentucky are preparing for what they expect to be a difficult flu season.



Health officials make predictions on what will happen in Kentucky by watching the flu season in the southern hemisphere. Public Health Commissioner Dr. Jeffery Howard said it looks the commonwealth is in for a tough year.



“Again, just like last year we are seeing the southern hemisphere have a very difficult flu season so we are bracing and preparing for another difficult flu season in Kentucky so we are encouraging people to get out and get vaccinated early on,” he said.



Howard said it does help to get the flu shot as early as possible before any flu cases are recorded in Kentucky.



“You want to have that shot and build up immunity prior to any circulation of the flu virus in Kentucky.”



Flu vaccines are recommended for everyone over 6 months of age People with chronic illnesses and the elderly are especially encouraged to get the vaccine. There were more than 300 flu-related deaths in Kentucky last year. Click here for a look at state-by-state statistics.

