Here's How To Properly Dispose Of That Christmas Tree

It was fun while it lasted, but its time has come. Yep, we're talking about kicking your Christmas tree to the curb. 

What is arguably the least wonderful time of the year for many (broken ornaments! Unstringing lights! Those needles!) is now upon us, and the city of Cincinnati wants you to know there is a right way to dispose of your Christmas tree, which - as it turns out - is recyclable, if done properly. 

Please note the following only applies to real Christmas trees. If you want to dispose of a fake Christmas tree, that goes out with your regular trash says a spokeswoman with the city's Department of Public Services.

Here's how to do it: 

  • Remove all items from the tree including ornaments, tinsel, stands and lights. (Here's how you can properly dispose of - and recycle! - unwanted or broken holiday lights.) 
  • Do not use a tree bag.
  • Do not cut your tree into pieces. It may be placed at the curbside whole, minus all of the aforementioned adornments.
  • Place your naked tree curbside on your next scheduled yard waste/recycling pickup.

Once picked up, trees are then chipped and used as pine mulch or are added to large compost piles. 

If you have any questions or need more information call the City of Cincinnati Public Services Department at 513-591-6000.

