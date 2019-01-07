Here's When The New IDs Arrive In Northern Kentucky

New Kentucky driver's licenses pull into Northern Kentucky in late March. Campbell, Kenton and Pendleton counties will be the first locally to offer the new IDs.

The staggered implementation begins in March and the new system should be in place statewide by May. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will start with two pilot counties near Frankfurt.

"In the following two weeks, our project team and card vendor are going to launch the new system in nine of the top 15 highest population counties," says the cabinet's Jordan Smith. "Then, following that, in order to try to maximize efficiency, we're going to try to deploy teams to cover the remaining counties by region as much as we can."

Local Rollout Dates

The Circuit Court Clerk offices in each county will begin offering the new IDs sometime during the following weeks. The state says it will release the specific date at least two weeks prior. Here's what you need to take with you when you apply for a new ID.

Boone : Burlington, April 8 - 12; Florence, April 1 - 5

: Burlington, April 8 - 12; Florence, April 1 - 5 Bracken : April 8 - 12

: April 8 - 12 Campbell : Alexandria and Newport, March 25 - 29

: Alexandria and Newport, March 25 - 29 Gallatin : April 1 - 5

: April 1 - 5 Grant : April 1 - 5

: April 1 - 5 Kenton : Covington and Independence, March 25 - 29

: Covington and Independence, March 25 - 29 Mason : April 22 - 26

: April 22 - 26 Pendleton: March 25 - 29

(Here are the dates for all remaining Kentucky counties.)

You must apply for your new ID at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office in the county where you live and your new ID will be mailed to you within five to 10 business days.

"It's a massive redesign, it's a statewide program," Smith says. "It usually takes states about 24 months to implement, we're doing it in about 14, so we're definitely moving along at a great pace. We want to leave ourselves room and flexibility should adjustments to the launch be necessary, but we anticipate the schedule that we've released to be essentially what folks can expect."

Do I Have To Get A New ID Right Away?

In short, no.

Kentucky's exemption to the Real ID act remains in effect through October 2020. "We do expect to maintain that extension until federal enforcement begins on Oct. 1, 2020, so there's no need to run into your Circuit Court Clerk as soon as they're available in your county," Smith says.

The Kentucky Transportation County is encouraging you to decide now which type of ID you want and begin gathering the necessary documents.

What's The Difference?

There are two types of licenses: a standard license or a voluntary travel ID.

The voluntary travel ID is what you'll need to fly domestically without a passport or gain access to a military base. If you don't plan to do either of those things, a standard license may be all you need.

Both license types can be used to vote.

Click here for WVXU's guide on how to prepare for and obtain your new Kentucky ID.