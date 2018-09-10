Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Here's Your Chance To Swim Across The Ohio River

By Dan Hurley 1 hour ago
  • ohio river swim
    Swimmers enter the water at the Serpentine Wall for the Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim.
    Courtesy Great Ohio River Swim

The Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim takes place Sunday, September 23. Participants enter the water at the Serpentine Wall, swim across the river to Newport and then back, finishing at the Public Landing – a total distance of about 900 meters.

It's a rare opportunity for a swim across the river under controlled conditions. The Ohio will be closed to all barge and power boat traffic during the event. And since the first Ohio River Swim was held in 2007, thousands of experienced and first-time open water swimmers have taken advantage of that opportunity.

Joining Cincinnati Edition for a preview of the Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim and a look at swim programs in our region are Caroline Keating; Eric DiSalle, a board member of Lane 8, an organization that levels the playing field for inner-city community swimmers; and avid swimmer Jerry Schulte.

The Ohio River Swim, benefitting Outdoor Adventure Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, starts at 8:15 a.m. Sunday, September 23, at the Serpentine Wall and ends at the Public Landing. Registration and packet pickup for pre-registrants is from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m.

Tune in to Cincinnati Edition September 10 starting at 1 p.m. to hear this segment. 

