Tell Us: How Is The Government Shutdown Touching Your Life?

The partial government shutdown is rippling beyond federal workers and contractors.

In Washington, D.C., the Smithsonian museums and National Zoo are closed starting Wednesday. Other recreational sites around the country remain closed or lack adequate staff. Some assistance and loan programs that rely on federal funding could also face delays.

If you are seeing effects of the shutdown in your life, work or travel we want to hear your story. Please fill out the form below, and someone from NPR may contact you for more information.

(Note: if you are a federal worker or contractor who wants to share your story, please click here.)

