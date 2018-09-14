Hurricane Florence Makes Landfall In N.C.: 'An Uninvited Brute' Grinds Ashore

Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina at 7:15 a.m. ET, creeping ashore at 6 mph – but bringing winds of 90 mph, a massive storm surge, and a rain system that will soak much of the state and South Carolina for days. Forecasters warn of "life –threatening, catastrophic flash flooding."

"Florence is an uninvited brute who doesn't want to leave," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told NPR's Morning Edition.

"We know we're in for a long haul," Cooper said of predictions that the storm will linger over the area.

Inland, far from the coast, floodwaters have been hitting towns near rivers that normally discharge into the ocean. But with a storm surge putting pressure on water to head back inland – and heavy rains swelling those rivers – widespread flooding is the result.

The No. 1 mission right now, Cooper said, is to save lives.

"We've rescued over 100 people in New Bern, N.C.," Cooper said, describing efforts to save people in the town nearly 100 miles north of Wilmington that's seen high floods.

Even before officially making landfall, the hurricane had already caused more than 320,000 power outages that were reported in North Carolina, with nearly 4,400 more in South Carolina.

Florence's eyewall reached shore near Wilmington, N.C., just before 6 a.m. ET Friday morning; more than an hour and a half later, the National Hurricane Center announced that it had "finally" made landfall near Wrightsville Beach.

The news came more than 10 hours after the storm began punishing the coastal area with sustained hurricane force winds, the hurricane center said.

After making landfall, Florence's center is expected to slide south a bit, passing below Wilmington and steaming into South Carolina just above nearby Myrtle Beach. By that point, it could still be carrying hurricane-force winds, the weather service says.

Wind gusts of up to 100 mph were reported at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, the hurricane center said. At the city's airport, the wind was gusting at 91 mph.

Florence arrived at the Carolina coast as a Category 1 storm – its 90 mph sustained winds far below the fearsome 150 mph that it packed just days ago. But forecasters say Florence's biggest threat, as with all hurricanes, lies in its water: a storm surge of up to 11 feet, and rainfall that will trigger catastrophic flooding.



"A USGS gauge in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, recently recorded 6.1 feet above normal water levels," the National Hurricane Center said, in its 7 a.m. ET update.

As it moves inland, the storm is expected to bring its high winds and intense rain bands across the southeast corner of North Carolina and a large chunk of South Carolina.

For people who left their homes, sought refuge in a shelter or are hunkering down, the weather service has bad news: after creeping inland, Florence "is expected to slow down even more today and tonight."

By 2 p.m. on Saturday, the storm won't even be halfway across South Carolina, forecasters say. The fear is that during that slow march west, it'll drop torrential rains, flooding low-lying areas and overwhelming rivers.

This landfall has been a long time coming: The hurricane arrived more than two weeks after the National Hurricane Center issued its first advisory for the storm. That advisory came out on Aug. 30, when Florence was developing near the Cabo Verde Islands across the Atlantic. Its designation then was "potential tropical cyclone six."

