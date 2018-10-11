Information Session Scheduled For Rumpke Expansion

By 2 hours ago
  • Rumpke hopes to get EPA approval to expand 240 acres.
    Rumpke hopes to get EPA approval to expand 240 acres.
    WVXU staff

The Ohio EPA will hold an information session Thursday to talk about  a proposed Rumpke landfill expansion. At the Colerain Township Senior and Community Center the public will be able to get details about the additional 240 acres Rumpke is asking to use for waste disposal.

Rumpke Spokeswoman Molly Yeager says the company has less than eight years of airspace to put trash in its landfill. "Currently we are permitted to put trash in 330 acres at our landfill. Our expansion, which would be to the east of our current site, will bring the total space to 570 acres."

The 240 acres would extend the Rumpke landfill area an additional 25 years.

The information session at 6 p.m. Thursday is not a public hearing. Yeager says that will come at a later date.

Rumpke makes changes at its recycling center

Rumpke has added more people to its sorting lines at the St. Bernard recycling center as customers continue to put non-recyclables in their bins. They've also had to slow down operations.

Rumpke employees bulldozing recyclables onto conveyor belts.
Credit Emily Wendler / WVXU

Yeager says right now Rumpke is eating the cost. "However, we're going to have to take a hard look at what we're charging our customers for recycling because there's always been a cost to recycling. It's definately something we'll have to look at."

Yeager says Rumpke does still have a market for its recyclables. The company sells to regional paper mills. In the past it has sold them to China. Earlier this year China closed its doors to most recycling products causing a glut in the market.

Tags: 
Rumpke

Related Content

China Refusing Our Trash: How Domestic Recycling Is Impacted

By Dan Hurley Jul 25, 2018
rumpke recycling facility
Emily Wendler / WVXU

China is a top global importer of many of the world's recyclable materials, but the country has begun banning dozens of these goods from several countries, including the United States. The move could mean the U.S. will have to ramp up its domestic recycling program.

Recycling up but confusion over what to recycle

By Apr 22, 2015
Emily Wendler / WVXU

More Tri-Staters are recycling but some are still confused as to what Rumpke, the area's largest recycler, will accept.

In the first quarter of this year Rumpke reports a 7 percent increase in recycling when compared to the same period last year. Its Cincinnati recycling center processed about 40,000 tons, up from 37,000 tons in the first quarter of 2014.

The Cincinnati facility is getting a workout. Rumpke processed more than 318 million pounds of material in 2014.

Your Rumpke recyclables are in for a wild ride

By Nov 14, 2013
Emily Wendler / WVXU

Rumpke realizes your (recycled) trash could be another company's treasure. Armed with a brand new $32 million, 100,000 square foot sorting center in St. Bernard, Rumpke is taking tons of recyclables off the street and marketing the material to paper mills and businesses that buy plastic and other goods.

Rumpke to save tons of glass from the landfill

By Apr 22, 2013
Ann Thompson / WVXU

Glass makes up 15 percent of what Cincinnatians throw out. Beginning this November, Rumpke will recycle it in a brand new St. Bernard facility that sits on the same site as one that burned down a year ago.

Although Rumpke will also recycle paper, plastics and metals at this facility, a big focus is on glass recycling. Very small, refined recycled glass particles are in big demand by glass container and fiberglass insulation companies.

There are eight steps in the glass recycling process: