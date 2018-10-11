Information Session Scheduled For Rumpke Expansion

Rumpke says its cost of recycling is going up and it may have to reconsider what customers are paying in the future.

The Ohio EPA will hold an information session Thursday to talk about a proposed Rumpke landfill expansion. At the Colerain Township Senior and Community Center the public will be able to get details about the additional 240 acres Rumpke is asking to use for waste disposal.

Rumpke Spokeswoman Molly Yeager says the company has less than eight years of airspace to put trash in its landfill. "Currently we are permitted to put trash in 330 acres at our landfill. Our expansion, which would be to the east of our current site, will bring the total space to 570 acres."

The 240 acres would extend the Rumpke landfill area an additional 25 years.

The information session at 6 p.m. Thursday is not a public hearing. Yeager says that will come at a later date.

Rumpke makes changes at its recycling center

Rumpke has added more people to its sorting lines at the St. Bernard recycling center as customers continue to put non-recyclables in their bins. They've also had to slow down operations.

Yeager says right now Rumpke is eating the cost. "However, we're going to have to take a hard look at what we're charging our customers for recycling because there's always been a cost to recycling. It's definately something we'll have to look at."

Yeager says Rumpke does still have a market for its recyclables. The company sells to regional paper mills. In the past it has sold them to China. Earlier this year China closed its doors to most recycling products causing a glut in the market.