Investigation Into What Caused Plane To Crash Into Madeira Home

Investigators are looking into what caused a plane to crash into a house in Madeira. Madeira Fire Chief Steve Ashbrock confirms the pilot is deceased.

It is unclear how many passengers may have been onboard. Everyone who lives at the home on Rollymead is accounted for, including two dogs, officials report.

According toe Ashbrock, the plane was likely on some kind of photography mission. Madeira is in the flight path of Lunken Airport.

The Ohio State Patrol, National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are among those leading the investigation.

A listing for the aircraft's tail number indicate it's a 1980 Piper that seats six to eight. It's registered to a company based in Brandon, Mississippi.

