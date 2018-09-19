It's a King Records Potpourri This Weekend!

Related Program: 
In honor of the 75th anniversary of King Records this month, the last special I'm producing has a potpourri of topics from a look at the Tokyo Happy Coats and Playhouse in the Park's production of "Cincinnati King" to Darren Blase's efforts to showcase his King Records collection at Shake It Records, plus the preservation work being done to save the King Records studio on Brewster Avenue.  

This King Records Potpourri special will air on Saturday night, September 22nd, at 11pm and again Sunday evening, September 23rd, at 7pm.

Roy Baugher from Radford University began researching two years ago the Tokyo Happy Coats who started recording for King Records in 1969.  They recorded two albums for King and stopped performing in 1971.  Mr. Baugher shares his research with Dellan Stokesbary about the group from their musical roots in Japan to their performances and recordings in the United States.  This phone interview was recorded on June 27, 2018.

Playhouse in the Park has scheduled a play about King Records, Cincinnati King, which will run during their holiday season, November 3rd to December 23rd in the Shelterhouse Theatre.  Playwright & director K.J. Sanchez and music director Richard Huntley dropped by WVXU's studio to preview the production with Rick Pender on August 20, 2018.  

Darren Blase from Shake It Records has been researching King Records for many years starting with his master's thesis which has been studied by many King Records fans.  From this thesis, the efforts to save the heritage of King Records has snowballed into a major movement including this year's 75th anniversay celebration.  On August 23, 2018, Darren dropped by the studio to talk with Frank Johnson about his extensive collection of King Records memorabilia which he's accumulated over the years and has also received from folks around the country.  The collection is so massive that there is enough to assemble rotating displays in the basement of Shake It Records.  

The movement to save the King Records studio has picked up steam since this historical marker was placed in front of the building at 1540 Brewster Avenue in Evanston on November 23, 2008.  Tim Riordan, who's on the board of King Studios and former Finance Director and Assistant City Manager for the City of Cincinnati, came into WVXU's studio on August 16, 2018, to talk with me about the work of King Studios to save the King building.  

On September 13th, I also spoke with Paul Muller, Director, Cincinnati Preservation Association, in the WVXU studio about CPA's Fall Forum luncheon in the Hall of Mirrors, Hilton Netherland Plaza, on October 26th.  Mr. Muller also discussed CPA's assistance to other organizations and their efforts to preserve King Records studio.  Terry Stewart, former President & CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, will be the keynote speaker.

King Records continues to be recognized for its significance to Cincinnati through radio documentaries airing on WVXU and WMUB.  The series of radio documentaries which aired in September, 2016, for King Records month have won two awards, both in the radio documentary category, the Clarion Award from the Association of Women in Communications and Ohio’s Society of Professional Journalists.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of King Records, music historian Brian Powers spoke with a number of folks this summer about their work with James Brown Productions which was based in the King Records building on Brewster Avenue.  From 1965 to 1971, James Brown's company created a new genre of music producing many hit records and was involved in civil rights and the Black Pride movement.  During this hour, which airs on WVXU/WMUB on Saturday, September 8th at 11pm and repeats on Sunday, September 9th at 7pm, you'll hear interviews with Brown's publicity director/tour manager Alan Leeds, his arranger David Matthews, and from musicians Carmon DeLeone and Chuck Sullivan, as well as related music.

This King Records special will feature interviews with Waddell Falland & Jimmy Railey who were both members of The Solars, Bobby and the Expressions, & The Famous Flames, two of the Sisters of Righteous, Dr. Kay Robinson, and two of The Dapps.  Waddell Falland and Jimmy Railey spoke with me in 2007.  Geneva L. Kinard Woode & Denise Kennard Crowley from the Sisters of Righteous talked with Brian Powers about their careers at King Records as teenagers and backing up numerous King musicians including Hank Ballard.  Dr. Kay Robinson shared her thoughts on recording a gospel album for JBP.  Dave Parkinson, saxophonist, & Eddie Setser, guitarist, from The Dapps, also share their memories of working for James Brown Productions.  